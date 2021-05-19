Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

GEL stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

