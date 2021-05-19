GenesisX (XGS) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 20% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $73,089.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,512,601 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

