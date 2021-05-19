Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Genfit stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Genfit has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter worth about $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genfit during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genfit by 64.9% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

