GeoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,616.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 31% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $8,616.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00487510 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.05 or 0.98710089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00035795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00116781 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011034 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

