Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.13 and last traded at $111.13. Approximately 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

GRRMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

