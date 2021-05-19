Giant Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,238.22 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $73,238.22 and approximately $24.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00032506 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004188 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

