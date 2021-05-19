GINcoin Price Tops $0.0359 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. GINcoin has a market cap of $288,338.19 and $31.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 590.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,207.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.32 or 0.06717325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $734.68 or 0.01974576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00519759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.00550128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00479687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00411470 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

