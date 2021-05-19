Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Insider Mark Garvey Sells 7,141 Shares

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) insider Mark Garvey sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68), for a total transaction of £102,116.30 ($133,415.60).

Shares of GLB opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.99. The firm has a market cap of £41.35 million and a PE ratio of 29.21. Glanbia plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a €0.16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.11. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Glanbia from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.