Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.56 million.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 363,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,608. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.