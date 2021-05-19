GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £68.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,695.60 ($22.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,329.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,336.18.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

