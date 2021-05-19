Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.08

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as high as $29.38. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 1,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

