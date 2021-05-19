Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.16. 817,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,226,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.