GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $697,189.30 and $4,184.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,202.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.48 or 0.06722663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $780.21 or 0.01990179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.38 or 0.00521341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00169656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.67 or 0.00588397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00466664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00414926 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

