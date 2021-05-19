Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Globe Life worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,894.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,150 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,449. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

GL stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

