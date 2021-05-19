Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUU. Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

