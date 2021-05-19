GoByte Price Hits $0.0767 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $734,716.13 and approximately $2,998.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008665 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

