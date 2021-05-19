Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $108.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

