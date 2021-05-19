Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.