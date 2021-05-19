Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

