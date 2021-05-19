Gold Poker 24-Hour Volume Hits $489.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $15,601.87 and approximately $489.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00324394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00195801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.01146441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00038104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

