Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.33 million and $156,992.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00071829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00339325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00182957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01018994 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

