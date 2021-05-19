Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.40. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2,960 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.