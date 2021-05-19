Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.68

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 26635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

