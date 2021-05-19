Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $76,550.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 873,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.