Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $76,550.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 873,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
