GoNetwork Trading Down 56.1% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $269,978.76 and approximately $26,076.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 56.1% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.87 or 1.00312785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004414 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

