GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Kenneth A. Goldman Acquires 5,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Kenneth A. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,297.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

