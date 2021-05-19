GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $163,880.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after buying an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

