GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

EAF stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

