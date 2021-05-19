Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.08.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,879,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,113,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
