Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,879,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,113,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $321,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.