GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,698.43

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $65,698.43 and $7.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00324394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00195801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.01146441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00038104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,700,768 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

