Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

