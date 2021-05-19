Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
