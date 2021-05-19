Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $20,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,959.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE GDOT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 690,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,331. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.