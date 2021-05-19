Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $20,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,959.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GDOT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 690,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,331. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.