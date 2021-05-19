Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been given a C$3.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRN. Cormark set a C$2.30 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:GRN traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.