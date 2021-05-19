Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

