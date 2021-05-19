Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,114 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cars.com worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CARS opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $934.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

