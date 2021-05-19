Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

