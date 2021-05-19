Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,714 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

VXUS stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

