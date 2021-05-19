Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

