Gresham House (LON:GHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $890.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 15013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 879 ($11.48).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 824.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 800.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

