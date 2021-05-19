Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

