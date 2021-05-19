Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 7,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,165,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

