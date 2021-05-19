GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

GRWG stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.35 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

