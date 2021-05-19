GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

