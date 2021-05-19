GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

