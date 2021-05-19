GSX Techedu (GOTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GOTU stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

