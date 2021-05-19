GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Down 1.9%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 477,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,165,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

