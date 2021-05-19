Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

