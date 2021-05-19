Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Guess' alerts:

GES opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $975,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 411.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.