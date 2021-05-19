GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. GXChain has a total market cap of $44.46 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,246,617 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

