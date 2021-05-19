Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $127.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $127,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 189,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $913,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

